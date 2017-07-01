Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Dealing with sprained ankle
Christmas was held out of Saturday's summer league contest against the Magic because of a sprained left ankle, Pacers play-by-play announcer Scott Agness reports.
With the regular season still months away, Christmas isn't in danger of missing any significant action. However, there's a chance he sit out a few more summer league contests because of it, with his next opportunity to see the court on Sunday against the Hornets. Look for his status to be updated prior to Sunday's tipoff.
More News
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Questionable Wednesday with sore heel•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Hits double digits in road win•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Recalled from D-League•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Asssigned to D-League•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Available Saturday vs. Pistons•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...