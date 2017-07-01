Christmas was held out of Saturday's summer league contest against the Magic because of a sprained left ankle, Pacers play-by-play announcer Scott Agness reports.

With the regular season still months away, Christmas isn't in danger of missing any significant action. However, there's a chance he sit out a few more summer league contests because of it, with his next opportunity to see the court on Sunday against the Hornets. Look for his status to be updated prior to Sunday's tipoff.