Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Questionable for Friday
Christman (groin) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
Christmas missed Wednesday's game against the Magic after potentially suffering from the groin injury in some garbage-time minutes in Sunday's victory over the Rockets. Christmas will likely be a game-time decision Friday, but his status should not have much of an impact on the team, as he is not a regular member of the Pacers' rotation this season.
