Christmas was recalled Monday from the D-League.

Christmas has appeared in just three games for the Pacers this season but has played in seven games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the D-League, averaging 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds over 24 minutes per game. Expect Christmas to continue to fluctuate back and forth between the two leagues for the remainder of the season as he remains buried in Indiana's frontcourt rotation.