Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Ruled out Wednesday
Christmas (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Christmas saw the court for three minutes in Sunday's win over the Rockets when the Pacers had already put the game out of reach. It's possible he may have suffered the injury then, but either way, Christmas' absence will not have an impact on the distribution of minutes Wednesday. He has not been a regular part of coach Nate McMillan's rotation this season.
More News
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Questionable Wednesday with groin injury•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Recalled from D-League•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Assigned to D-League•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Inactive in Thursday's loss•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Back from D-League•
-
Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Assigned to D-League•