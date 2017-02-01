Christmas (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Christmas saw the court for three minutes in Sunday's win over the Rockets when the Pacers had already put the game out of reach. It's possible he may have suffered the injury then, but either way, Christmas' absence will not have an impact on the distribution of minutes Wednesday. He has not been a regular part of coach Nate McMillan's rotation this season.

