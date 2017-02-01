Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Active and available to play Wednesday

Stuckey (hamstring) will be active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Magic, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Coach Nate McMillan mentioned earlier Wednesday that if Stuckey was cleared to play, it would only be limited minutes, so fantasy owners can probably wait to activate Stuckey for the time being. Once on a full workload, Stuckey will likely slot back in as the team's backup point guard to Jeff Teague, although considering he's set to be limited, Aaron Brooks could still see added minutes for the next game or two.