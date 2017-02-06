Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Available Monday vs. Thunder

Stuckey (ankle) will be available for Monday's tilt against the Thunder.

Stuckey has been bothered by injuries all year, playing just 18 games so far, but he's healthy for Monday's matchup. When he plays, he provides 9.0 points and 2.0 assists across 19.9 minutes per game. His return will likely mean a downtick in usage for Aaron Brooks and Monta Ellis.