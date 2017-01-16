Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Expected to miss next four games

Coach Nate McMillan said he doesn't expect Stuckey (hamstring) to play on their upcoming three-game road trip.

The Pacers will play the Pelicans on Monday, before departing on a three-game road trip, which will take them through the weekend. If Stuckey is ultimately held out of that stretch of games, his next opportunity to take the court would be a Jan. 23 tilt with the Knicks. His lingering hamstring strain has already kept him out seven straight games, so we could see that streak reach double digits by the end of the weekend. With Stuckey out, Aaron Brooks and Monta Ellis should receive the majority of the backcourt minutes off the bench.