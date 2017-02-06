Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Game-time decision Monday vs. Thunder

Stuckey (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Monday's tilt with the Thunder, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Stuckey's 2016-17 season has been an injury-plagued mess, as he's missed extensive time due to injuries to both hamstrings and returned to action last week for a game and immediately preceded to sprain his right ankle. The latest setback has already sidelined him for two games, but the Pacers will check back on Stuckey's condition in the hours leading up to game time Monday before determining his status. If Stuckey is held out again, Aaron Brooks, Glenn Robinson and Monta Ellis could all take on a few extra minutes with the second unit.