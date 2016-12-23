Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Logs full practice, expected to play Monday

Stuckey (hamstring) logged a full practice Friday and is expected to play Monday against the Bulls, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

The reserve guard has been sidelined for five straight games with the strained hamstring, but the fact that he's now practicing again with two full days until the Pacers' next game suggests that he's not at much risk of missing further action. Monta Ellis (groin) remains further behind in his recovery, so Stuckey's probable return Monday could ultimately come with an uptick in playing time, as Ellis' replacement in the starting lineup at shooting guard, Glenn Robinson, hasn't impressed in an expanded role over the last few contests.