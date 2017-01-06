Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: No timetable yet for return

Coach Nate McMillan said Friday that Stuckey (hamstring) doesn't have a timetable for a return for a return.

Stuckey has missed five straight games upon aggravating a strained left hamstring back on Dec. 26, after the same injury forced him for the preceding five games before that. Although he's been able to resume shooting in recent days, the hamstring issue has prevented Stuckey from returning to practice. Until that materializes, Stuckey shouldn't be viewed as especially close to a return, as the Pacers want to make sure he's 100 percent recovered from the hamstring issue before activating him. Aaron Brooks and Monta Ellis should continue working as the primary backups in the backcourt until Stuckey is active again.