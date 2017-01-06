Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: No timetable yet
Stuckey (hamstring) does not have a timetable for his return, according to coach Nate McMillan.
Stuckey has missed five straight games due to a hamstring problem, which has prevented him from practicing as well. Although he was recent seen getting shots up by himself, Stuckey remains without a timeframe to return from his injury, which figures to leave Aaron Brooks as Indiana's backup point guard until further notice.
