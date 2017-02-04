Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Out again Saturday
Stuckey (ankle) will remain out Saturday against the Pistons.
Stuckey returned from a lengthy, hamstring-related absence Wednesday in Orlando, but he suffered a sprained right ankle during that contest and will now miss his second straight game as the Pacers play on the second night of a back-to-back set. Expect Glenn Robinson and Monta Ellis to each pick up some extra minutes in Stuckey's absence.
