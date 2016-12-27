Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Out for remainder of game
Stuckey aggravated his hamstring injury against the Bulls and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, Nate Taylor of the Indy Star reports.
Stuckey ventured back to the locker room after provoking a left hamstring strain that sidelined him for the past five contests. The veteran guard was was given a 20-minute cap for the night but only managed to stay on the court for six minutes before heading back. Look for more updates to come after the game, but obviously, the news doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Wednesday against the Wizards.
