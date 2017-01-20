Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Out Friday, likely rest of road trip

Stuckey (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Coach Nate McMillan indicated earlier in the week that he didn't expect Stuckey to be available at any point during the Pacers' three-game road trip, so it appears safe to rule the reserve guard out for Saturday's tilt with the Jazz as well. Stuckey's ongoing absence will allow Monta Ellis and Aaron Brooks to absorb most of the minutes available behind backcourt starters Jeff Teague and Glenn Robinson.