Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Out Saturday vs. Jazz
Stuckey (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Stuckey continues to deal with soreness in his left hamstring, extending his lengthy absence until at least Monday when the Pacers play the Knicks at home. Jeff Teague and Glenn Robinson will continue to start in the backcourt, while Aaron Brooks and Monta Ellis provide depth.
