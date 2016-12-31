Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Out Sunday with hamstring injury

Stuckey (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.

He will miss his third straight game with a sore left hamstring, and Monta Ellis (ankle) is questionable Sunday, so the Pacers could be quite shorthanded at the two. If Ellis does not play, C.J. Miles would stand to see an uptick in minutes and shots.

