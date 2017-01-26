Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Out Thursday, unlikely to play Friday

Stuckey (hamstring), who's already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, is also not expected to be available for Friday's matchup with the Kings, Nate Taylor of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Stuckey has played in just one of the Pacers last 18 games because of a hamstring injury and coach Nate McMillan has now indicated that he doesn't expect to have Stuckey for the team's current back-to-back set. That means his next opportunity to take the court will be Sunday against the Rockets, although it's not a guarantee he'll be given the green light then either. With Stuckey still out for the foreseeable future, Monta Ellis (ankle) and Aaron Brooks (knee) should see some added time in the backcourt off the bench.