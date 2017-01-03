Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Out Tuesday

Stuckey (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

Stuckey will be missing his fourth consecutive game Tuesday and his ninth over Indiana's past 10. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Brooklyn.

