Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Plays 14 minutes in return from hamstring issue

Stuckey (hamstring) logged 14 minutes in Wednesday's 98-88 win over the Magic, producing eight points (2-6 FG, 4-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal.

Stuckey, who was making his return from a 15-game absence due to a strained left hamstring, provided the Pacers with a bit of a scoring lift off the bench, but his performance didn't come without any warts. In addition to a poor shooting night, Stuckey committed three turnovers, tying the combined total of the Pacers' other four reserve players. The veteran guard could see a slight uptick in playing time in future contests, but probably not a significant enough of an amount to give him appeal in most fantasy leagues.

