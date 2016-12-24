Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Practices Saturday, "hopeful" to play Monday

Stuckey (hamstring) practiced Saturday and there is optimism that he'll be able to return for Monday's game against the Bulls. "Hopeful that he'll play Monday, but we'll see how we comes out after this practice," said head coach Nate McMillan.

