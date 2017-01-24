Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Practices Tuesday, still day-to-day

Stuckey (hamstring) participated in Tuesday's practice and remains day-to-day.

Monday marked Stuckey's 11th consecutive absence due to a hamstring issue, but his return to practice is a significant step in the right direction. Still, coach Nate McMillan stopped short of expressing too much optimism with regard to Stuckey's status for Thursday's matchup with the Timberwolves. "We'll see how he feels [Wednesday]," McMillan said. "Then we'll make a decision if he's ready to go on Thursday."