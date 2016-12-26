Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Probable Monday vs. Bulls

Stuckey (hamstring) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Stuckey resumed practicing Saturday and appears to have incurred no setbacks in his recovery, so it looks like he'll be on track to reenter the rotation Monday. With Monta Ellis (groin) out, Stuckey might not be held to a minute restriction in his return from a five-game absence, as the Pacers are desperate for more production at the position with fill-in starter Glenn Robinson averaging only 4.7 points in 32.3 minutes per game while shooting 27.3 percent from the field over the past seven contests.