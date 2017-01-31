Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Questionable Wednesday vs. Magic

Stuckey (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Stuckey hasn't seen the floor since Dec. 26 after aggravating a strained left hamstring, but after returning to practice last week and taking part in additional sessions Monday and Tuesday, it looks like the reserve guard might be ready to go Wednesday. Even if the Pacers decide to err on the side of caution and hold Stuckey out Wednesday, his advancement into the day-to-day range of the recovery process could put him on tap for a return for either or both of the team's weekend back-to-back games.