Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Ruled out Thursday

Stuckey (sore hamstring) has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets in London.

Stuckey will miss his seventh straight game, as a hamstring ailment has limited him to just six minutes on the court since Dec. 15. The Pacers will have a three-day break before hosting New Orleans on Monday, and the reserve guard will likely target that game for a return. Until then, Aaron Brooks and Monta Ellis will continue to serve as the primary sources of backcourt depth for Indiana.

