Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Ruled out Thursday
Stuckey (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup in Minnesota.
Stuckey was back on the practice court this week, but has not yet progressed enough to avoid missing his thirteenth game in a row. It's seemingly unlikely he'd take the court for the second game of a back-to-back set Friday against the Kings, but it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect him back next week.
