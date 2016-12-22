Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Ruled out Thursday

Stuckey (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Stuckey continues to nurse a strained left hamstring, and Thursday will mark his fifth consecutive absence. The Pacers are off for three full days before Monday's matchup with the Bulls, so Stuckey would appear to have a decent chance to get back on the court next week. With Monta Ellis (groin) joining Stuckey on the injury list, Glenn Robinson and C.J. Miles will again handle the bulk of the workload at shooting guard Thursday.