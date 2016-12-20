Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Ruled out Tuesday

Stuckey (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

This will be Stuckey's fourth straight absence, as both he and fellow shooting guard Monta Ellis (groin) have been ruled out, leaving the Pacers thin in the backcourt once again. With both out on Monday, Glenn Robinson and C.J. Miles each played over 30 minutes, so look for similar doses from each player once again with Robinson getting the start. Stuckey remains without a timetable for a return.