Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Ruled out Wednesday
Stuckey (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Washington.
Stuckey aggravated a nagging left hamstring injury Monday against the Bulls, exiting the contest after playing only six minutes. The same issue caused him to miss the previous five games, so the Pacers will likely handle the situation with increased caution going forward. Stuckey's next chance to take the floor will come Friday against the Bulls.
