Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Scores nine points in 14 minutes Monday

Stuckey (ankle) put up nine points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and one assist across 14 minutes in a 93-90 win over the Thunder on Monday.

Stuckey settled in as the backup to starting point guard Jeff Teague in his return from a two-game absence, resulting in Aaron Brooks getting pushed out of the rotation. The veteran was able to provide the Pacers with a scoring lift during his time on the court, and his ability to play either backcourt spot could allow him to claim a few more minutes in future contests. Health still remains a concern for Stuckey, however, as he's made only 19 appearances on the season while battling injuries to both hamstrings and his right ankle.