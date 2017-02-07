Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Scores nine points in 14 minutes Monday

Stuckey (ankle) put up nine points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and one assist across 14 minutes in a 93-90 win over the Thunder on Monday.

Stuckey settled in as the backup to starting point guard Jeff Teague in his return from a two-game absence, resulting in Aaron Brooks getting pushed out of the rotation. The veteran was able to provide the Pacers with a scoring lift during his time on the court, and his ability to play either backcourt spot could allow him to claim a few more minutes in future contests. Health still remains a concern for Stuckey, however, as he's made only 19 appearances on the season while battling injuries to both hamstrings and his right ankle.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola