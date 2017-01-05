Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Sits out Thursday vs. Nets

Stuckey (hamstring) will sit out Thursday's game against the Nets, Clark Wade of IndyStar Sports reports.

Stuckey was seen getting some shots up during pregame warmups and didn't appear to be dealing with any sort of limp. That said, the Pacers will continue to take a cautious approach with him and keep him out for a fifth straight game. He'll attempt to ramp up his activity moving forward with the hope of taking the court Saturday against the Knicks, but look for Aaron Brooks to continue to see added minutes backing up Jeff Teague at point guard until Stuckey is available.