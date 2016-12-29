Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: To remain sidelined Friday

Stuckey (hamstring) will sit out Friday's game against the Bulls.

Stuckey continues to deal with an aggravated left hamstring injury, which has kept him sidelined for six of the Pacers' last seven games. He'll once again remain out Friday, as the Pacers will ease him back into action in order to avoid any additional damage. He's yet to return to practice at this point, so we could see him remain out for a few more games before being given the green light for a return.