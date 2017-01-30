Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Will be re-evaluated after practicing Monday, Tuesday

Stuckey (hamstring) will practice Monday and Tuesday and then be re-evaluated to determine a timetable for a return, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

Stuckey has missed the past 15 games due to a hamstring injury, but may have a chance to play Wednesday against the Magic, provided he does well in practice Monday and Tuesday. He's a significant piece of the Pacers' offense, averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 20.3 minutes per game this season. His eventual return will probably mean a decrease in playing time for the likes of Glenn Robinson, Monta Ellis, and Aaron Brooks.