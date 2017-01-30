Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Will be re-evaluated after practicing Monday, Tuesday

Stuckey (hamstring) will practice Monday and Tuesday and then be re-evaluated to determine a timetable for a return, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

Stuckey has missed the past 15 games due to a hamstring injury, but may have a chance to play Wednesday against the Magic, provided he does well in practice Monday and Tuesday. He's a significant piece of the Pacers' offense, averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 20.3 minutes per game this season. His eventual return will probably mean a decrease in playing time for the likes of Glenn Robinson, Monta Ellis, and Aaron Brooks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola