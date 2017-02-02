Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Will not play Friday

Stuckey will not play in Friday's game against the Nets due to a sprained right ankle.

Stuckey just made his return Wednesday after a 15-game absence due to a strained left hamstring, and now it appears he has suffered from an ankle injury in that return. The fact that he has already been ruled out for Friday's game is surely not an encouraging sign, and he should be considered questionable-at-best to play in the team's second game of a back-to-back set Saturday. For as long as Stuckey is out, look for Glenn Robinson and Monta Ellis to consume majority of the reserve backcourt minutes for Indiana.