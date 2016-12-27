Pacers' Rodney Stuckey: Will play Monday vs. Bulls
Stuckey (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Bulls, but is expected to have a cap of 20 minutes, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Stuckey has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, but has finally been cleared for a return to the court. That said, coach Nate McMillan wants to ease Stuckey back into the action, so he'll keep Stuckey's playing time below 20 minutes on Monday. That said, it may be wise to avoid him for the time being until on a workload.
