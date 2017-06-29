Pacers' T.J. Leaf: To miss summer league opener
Leaf will miss the Pacers' opening game at the Orlando Summer League on Saturday, freelance Pacers writer Mark Montieth reports.
Leaf will attend his brother's wedding Saturday before heading to Orlando, where he's expected to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Hornets.
