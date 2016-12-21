Young contributed 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist across 37 minutes during a 118-111 loss to New York on Tuesday.

Young matched Myles Turner's team high with 21 points during the loss to the Knicks. It was his fourth game this season with at least 20 points. Young isn't going to post huge offensive numbers every night, but he is capable of the occasional big game. He is averaging 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game so far this season.