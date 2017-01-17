Young went for 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 FT), six steals, three rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during a 98-95 win against the Pelicans on Monday.

Monday's game marked the third game this season in which Young has swiped six steals and the second time in the last three games in which he's had six steals. He was also great on the offensive end, missing just one shot and posting his highest scoring total since another 17-point effort on Dec. 30 against the Bulls. It was a nice bounce back game for Young after he had just four points Thursday in one of his poorest outings of the season.