Young was limited to four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in a 140-112 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

The four points tied Young's second-lowest output of the season, but he was hardly the only Pacers starter to disappoint, as Paul George (10 points) and Myles Turner (nine points) both finished with well below their season scoring averages. With the game getting away from the Pacers after three quarters, Young picked up some rest in the final period, but he'll usually be in line for more playing time in competitive contests. He was averaging 34.1 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances prior to Thursday.