Young (wrist) is unlikely to play in Friday's game against the Wizards or Saturday's matchup with the Bucks.

Young continues to work his way back from a sprained left wrist and he's still dealing with enough discomfort where team doctors want to hold him out over the weekend for additional rest and recovery. Barring a surprise upgrade in his status, Young's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Spurs, although an update should be provided at some point over the weekend. Look for Lavoy Allen to pick up another couple of starts at power forward in Young's place.