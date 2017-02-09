Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Likely out for upcoming two games
Young (wrist) is unlikely to play in Friday's game against the Wizards or Saturday's matchup with the Bucks.
Young continues to work his way back from a sprained left wrist and he's still dealing with enough discomfort where team doctors want to hold him out over the weekend for additional rest and recovery. Barring a surprise upgrade in his status, Young's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Spurs, although an update should be provided at some point over the weekend. Look for Lavoy Allen to pick up another couple of starts at power forward in Young's place.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Out Wednesday vs. Cavs•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Ruled out Monday vs. Thunder•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Sprains left wrist Friday, questionable to return•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Near double-double in Saturday defeat•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Has six steals in win vs. Pelicans•