Young totaled 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran forward co-led the Pacers with 38 minutes on the floor, his longest stint since Dec. 19. Young eclipsed his combined scoring total from the previous two games with Saturday's tally, his fifth double-digit point total over nine January contests. Young has been particularly effective on the boards over the last two contests as well, averaging 8.5 rebounds during that span. While his scoring continues to fluctuate, the 10-year veteran can be counted on for solid production in the areas of rebounds, assists and steals.