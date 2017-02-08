Young (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Young will miss his third straight contest while battling a sprained left wrist, meaning Lavoy Allen will likely be in line for an other start in his place. Until the Pacers say otherwise, consider Young questionable to play Friday in Washington.

