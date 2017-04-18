Young scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 FT) with six steals, three rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes in Monday's 117-111 Game 2 loss to the Cavs.

Young's six steals tied the season-high that he achieved on three previous occasions this year, and set a new benchmark in the category through the first three days of the postseason. Young has been efficient scoring the ball through the Pacers' first two playoff games, shooting 66.7 percent from the field, but he could stand to be more aggressive on offense as he's only averaging 7.5 shot attempts per game.