Young (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Young left Friday's win over the Nets with the sprained right wrist and missed Saturday's victory over the Pistons, so Monday will mark his second straight absence. The forward's initial X-rays on the wrist came back negative, so he'll likely be evaluated on a game-to-game basis and may not necessarily be in store for a lengthy absence. Lavoy Allen, who tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds while filling in as the starting power forward Saturday, should get another turn with the top unit Monday.