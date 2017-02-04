Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Ruled out Saturday
Young (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Young is nursing a sprained left wrist, and while X-rays returned negative, the forward is still dealing with considerable soreness and discomfort. He'll be held out of action Saturday with the hope that the extra day off will enable him to return for the Pacers' next game Monday against Oklahoma City. In Young's absence, coach Nate McMillan indicated that C.J. Miles will see increased run at power forward, while veteran LaVoy Allen will move into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Sprains left wrist Friday, questionable to return•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Near double-double in Saturday defeat•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Has six steals in win vs. Pelicans•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Held to four points Thursday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 17 points in 36 minutes Friday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Goes for 21 points, seven boards in loss to Knicks•