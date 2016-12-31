Young compiled 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in a 111-101 win over the Bulls on Friday.

Coach Nate McMillan has been committed to giving Young 30-plus minutes of the late, and his faith in the veteran forward has been rewarded. Young has reached double figures in the scoring column in the last seven of those contests and has been a standout in the defensive categories, averaging 7.1 boards and 2.1 steals per game during that span.