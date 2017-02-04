Young is questionable to return to Friday's matchup against the Nets with a sprained left wrist, Jeremiah Johnson of FS-Indiana reports.

It's unknown at this time whether or not Young will miss time beyond Friday's contest, but the Pacers play again Saturday. If he misses time, it's possible that Paul George may slide up to the power forward slot and be replaced by a reserve small forward like Glenn Robinson.

