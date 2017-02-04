Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Sprains left wrist Friday, questionable to return
Young is questionable to return to Friday's matchup against the Nets with a sprained left wrist, Jeremiah Johnson of FS-Indiana reports.
It's unknown at this time whether or not Young will miss time beyond Friday's contest, but the Pacers play again Saturday. If he misses time, it's possible that Paul George may slide up to the power forward slot and be replaced by a reserve small forward like Glenn Robinson.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Near double-double in Saturday defeat•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Has six steals in win vs. Pelicans•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Held to four points Thursday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 17 points in 36 minutes Friday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Goes for 21 points, seven boards in loss to Knicks•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-double against Wizards•