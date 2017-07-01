Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Traded to Pacers
Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were traded to the Pacers for Paul George on Friday, Sam Amick of USA Today reports.
The Thunder were not considered a viable suitor for George, who recently became available on the trading-block, but the two teams struck a deal. Oladipo and Sabonis were traded to the Thunder last season before free agency. Oladipo struggled to find a role in the Thunder's offense all season, as the ball-dominant Russell Westbrook had a historic season statistically. The Indiana product will look for a fresh start in the state he went to college. The Pacers appear likely to lose point guard Jeff Teague in free agency also, so Oladipo will be heavily relied on heavily in the team's backcourt entering the year. He figures to be primed for a career season, and could see his career averages of 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game all increase.
