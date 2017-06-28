Paul Pierce: Waived by Clippers
Pierce was waived by the Clippers on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Pierce was irrelevant in fantasy last season due to the very little action he saw. He participated in just 25 games, averaging 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds across 11.1 minutes per contest. With his role and abilities gradually slipping, plus Chris Paul being traded away to Houston, Pierce's time in Los Angeles, and possibly the NBA, has come to a close.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Season-high scoring total Monday•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Remains outside of rotation•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Will move back to bench Monday•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Will make start Sunday vs. Celtics•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Likely making final appearance in Boston•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Moves to bench Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...