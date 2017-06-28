Paul Pierce: Waived by Clippers

Pierce was waived by the Clippers on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Pierce was irrelevant in fantasy last season due to the very little action he saw. He participated in just 25 games, averaging 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds across 11.1 minutes per contest. With his role and abilities gradually slipping, plus Chris Paul being traded away to Houston, Pierce's time in Los Angeles, and possibly the NBA, has come to a close.