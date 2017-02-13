Ajinca (personal) was active for Sunday's 105-99 loss to the Kings, but didn't see the floor in a coach's decision.

Ajinca was only away from the team for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, but couldn't crack the Pelicans' rotation upon rejoining the team in Sacramento. The center has only made one appearance since Dec. 23 and isn't expected to pick up meaningful minutes anytime soon.