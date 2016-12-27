Ajinca will come off the bench for Monday's tilt with the Mavericks, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

The Pelicans are going to go small against the Mavericks, starting Solomon Hill, Dante Cunningham and Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. That leaves Ajinca on the outside looking in, so he'll come off the bench Monday. That said, he could very well be back in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Clippers, with a potential matchup against DeAndre Jordan at center. Look for Ajinca to see a smaller role while working with the second unit Monday, thus restricting his fantasy value even more than usual.